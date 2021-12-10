Dolphins Receive Unfortunate News About RB Myles Gaskin

The Dolphins got some bad news on running back Myles Gaskin during their bye week.

Per Tom Pelissero, Gaskin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to go through the protocols in order to be back for next Sunday’s game. He’s fully vaccinated, which means there’s a higher chance he’ll be active.

#Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19, source said. He’s fully vaccinated, so there’s a chance he can test out of protocols and be back for next week’s game against the #Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2021

Gaskin has performed admirably for Miami this year with 526 yards and three touchdowns on 154 carries. His best game came against the Panthers on Nov. 28 when he had two touchdowns and 49 yards overall on 16 carries.

In his most recent game, Gaskin had 44 yards on 15 carries as the Dolphins beat the Giants 20-9 to get to 6-7 overall.

If Gaskin isn’t able to go next Sunday, Salvon Ahmed would be the next man up. He’s played sparingly this season but has 149 total rushing yards on 54 carries.

The Dolphins will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the struggling New York Jets come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 19.