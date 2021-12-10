Dolphins Receive Unfortunate News About RB Myles Gaskin

The Spun

Running back Myles Gaskin #37 of the Miami Dolphins breaks a tackleMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Running back Myles Gaskin #37 of the Miami Dolphins breaks a tackle as he runs with the ball in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Dolphins got some bad news on running back Myles Gaskin during their bye week.

Per Tom Pelissero, Gaskin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to go through the protocols in order to be back for next Sunday’s game. He’s fully vaccinated, which means there’s a higher chance he’ll be active.

Gaskin has performed admirably for Miami this year with 526 yards and three touchdowns on 154 carries. His best game came against the Panthers on Nov. 28 when he had two touchdowns and 49 yards overall on 16 carries.

In his most recent game, Gaskin had 44 yards on 15 carries as the Dolphins beat the Giants 20-9 to get to 6-7 overall.

If Gaskin isn’t able to go next Sunday, Salvon Ahmed would be the next man up. He’s played sparingly this season but has 149 total rushing yards on 54 carries.

The Dolphins will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the struggling New York Jets come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 19.

