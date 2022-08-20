Dolphins Reportedly Make Decision On QB Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Dolphins will reportedly give starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some run on Saturday night.

According to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, both Tua and key offseason addition Tyreek Hill are expected to start in Miami's Week 2 preseason game against the Raiders.

Noting that after much of the team's starting offense sat last week, they'll get the chance to see some live bullets come 7 PM ET.

Tua and Hill were just two of 17 Dolphins that didn't play in Miami's preseason opener vs. the Buccaneers. Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins and Terron Armstead were a few other notable names to sit out the contest.

This weekend will give NFL fans their first taste of what this Miami offense could look like once the regular season kicks off.

The Fins boast weapons all over the field, it's just a matter of Tua playing point guard effectively.