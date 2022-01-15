Dolphins Reportedly Make Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For 2022 Season

Following the firing of former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins are on the hunt for their next sideline leader. But according to recent reports, the franchise already has their answer at the quarterback position heading into the 2022 season.

On Saturday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins plan to hire a new head coach with the knowledge that Tua Tagovailoa will be under center this coming season.

The former No. 5 overall pick will be the team’s starting QB barring any “unforeseen occurrence” and the plan is to build around and support him.

The #Dolphins embark on their search for a head coach with the expectation that Tua Tagovailoa is their starter for 2022 — and the plan to build around and support him. My story on what’s next for Miami’s QB: https://t.co/4Igrx6SqlU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

While the franchise will reportedly give any new head coach the ability to evaluate every facet of the team (including the QB position), the hope is to find a leader that believes in Tua and “brings out the best” in him.

Tagovailoa turned up the heat in the second half of his second NFL season. After leading the Dolphins to eight wins in their final nine games, the 23-year-old signal caller finished the year with 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 67.8 completion percentage through 12 starts.

The Miami organization currently has seven head coaching candidates: Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Whichever of these names the Dolphins end up hiring, it appears they’ll be working Tua in 2022.