Dolphins Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly bringing a former Bronco down to South Beach.

Per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, "DaeSean Hamilton [is] signing with [the] Dolphins practice squad, per a league source."

Hamilton was a former fourth-round pick of Denver out of Penn State where he starred as a four-year starter and team leader that helped turn things around for the Nittany Lions at the start of the James Franklin era.

Unfortunately, Hamilton didn't see that same success upon entering the NFL. But did play in 46 games across three years with the Broncos where he made nine starts and caught 81 balls for 833 yards and five TDs.

The 27-year-old hasn't seen the field since the 2020 season, but could provide some nice size at the slot position for a Miami team that's built on speed and over-the-top playmaking ability.