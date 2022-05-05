Dolphins Reportedly Visiting With Former 1st Round Running Back

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in play for a former first round NFL Draft pick running back.

According to reports, the Dolphins are among the teams interested in former first round NFL Draft pick Sony Michel.

Michel, who previously played for the Patriots, is currently a free agent.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dolphins are one of two teams believed to be in play for Michel. The New Orleans Saints are also being considered.

Michel, who played collegiately at Georgia, was a first round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018.

The running back spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, after playing for the Patriots from 2018-20.