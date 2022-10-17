Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup.

Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.

The plan is for [Tua] to approach the game as the starter. He'll be able to get those reps on Wednesday ... We felt really good about how he was able to get back on the field. What's unique is that his last full week of practice was the week of the Bills.

McDaniel went on to praise Tua's leadership before admitting that the former fifth overall pick has to work on learning when it's ok to bail on a play.

He’s a captain for a reason. I think he’s a very good player at that position. Very good players, they definitely give people a boost. ... You love his competitive nature, but there is a time in a play where you have to concede. That's where he's kind of focusing on because it's not natural to him.

If Tua is good to go, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be awaiting on "Sunday Night Football."