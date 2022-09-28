Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa's Status At Tuesday's Practice

Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami squad have a quick turnaround after Sunday's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, that means less recovery time for their third-year quarterback — who suffered an injury during Sunday's hard-fought win.

The Dolphins have listed Tua with back/ankle injuries. He was inactive for Monday's practice session, but was upgraded to limited participation on Tuesday.

Tua seemed to suffer what many believed to be a serious concussion during the first half of Sunday's win over the Bills. The 24-year-old quarterback shook his head and stumbled after hitting his head on the turf.

The Dolphins continue to report Tua's injury as a back issue, despite an ongoing investigation launched by the NFLPA. Tua says the stumble was caused by a lockup in his back. He was cleared by team doctors and unaffiliated medical personnel before returning to the game.

Tua plans to play in Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"That's the plan," he said, per NFL.com. "Doing everything I can to get back out there. So, hopefully, I can get out there and play."

The Dolphins are one of two remaining NFL teams with undefeated records.