Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday.

The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon.

Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut before the 2022 season started.

He's set to be the third quarterback on the depth chart until Tagovailoa is ready to come back. Teddy Bridgewater will start next Sunday against the New York Jets and rookie Skylar Thompson will be his backup.

Before Sinnett made it to the NFL, he played at San Diego from 2017-19. During that time, he compiled 3,559 yards through the air, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also completed 66.6% of his passes.

Even though Sinnett likely won't suit up for the Dolphins, he's still good depth to have.