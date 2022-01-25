Dolphins Signed Former Patriots Defender On Tuesday

Brian Flores might be out of the building, but former Patriots are still making their way to South Beach. On Tuesday, the Dolphins signed New England defensive back D’Angelo Ross to a reserve/future contract.

Ross spent three seasons with the Patriots, signing on as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. The 25-year-old DB’s rookie year was spent on the IR, and the next couple seasons were spent on the practice squad.

It was a long wait, but Ross impressed the team once he got his chance. He was elevated to the Patriots active roster for each of the final four games. He even got a start in the season finale, playing 46 snaps against Miami and recording three tackles.

In case you were wondering, the explanation as to why D’Angelo Ross ended up with Miami is simple – the Patriots never offered him a futures contract — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 25, 2022

Ross showed a ton of promise, but wasn’t offered a future contract by the Patriots. Though head coach Bill Belichick was very complementary of the New Mexico products’ growth earlier this month.

“D’Angelo is a really smart player,” Belichick said. “On scout team, he plays basically every position in the secondary. He has a really good understanding of what to do and techniques to do it in.”

Adding, “He’s gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates based on his work ethic, his consistency and dependability on a daily basis.”

Now Ross will bring those qualities to the head coach-less Miami Dolphins. Hopefully he can continue that development with New England’s AFC East rival.