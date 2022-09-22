Dolphins Star Returned To Practice On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today, and they're going to need him healthy for Sunday's game against the high-octane Buffalo Bills.

But on Wednesday, Howard didn't play due to a groin injury. So how's he looking on Thursday?

Howard was back in practice today, participating on a limited basis though. However, Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison expressed confidence that Howard will be 100-percent come Sunday.

“You look around the league, there’s veteran maintenance days all around the league,” Madison said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a pro. He’s been through this before, and I’m looking forward to him (at) 100 percent.”

Over the past five seasons, Xavien Howard has become one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. He's made the Pro Bowl in three of his last four seasons and led the league in interceptions twice.

The 2020 season saw Howard lead the NFL in both interceptions and passes defended, and he earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

In 73 games, Howard has 27 interceptions, two pick sixes, 73 passes defended, 247 tackles, 2.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and two QB hits. That's a lot of production for a 29-year-old.

Howard will most likely be pitted against all-world wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a battle of AFC East supremacy.

Will Howard be healthy enough to accept the challenge?