Dolphins, Texans Reportedly Agree To Minor Trade

The NFL offseason is always moving and the Dolphins and Texans kept the transactions going on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder.

The move, albeit minor, allows Miami to improve its Day 3 draft position in 2023, while opening up an additional roster spot for this year's squad.

Meanwhile, Houston adds a big-bodied, experienced tight end that should get a better chance at playing time after being buried on the Dolphins depth chart.

Shaheen's spent the last two seasons in Miami after coming over from the Bears. In those two years he appeared in 28 games, starting 12, and caught 24 balls for 260 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

The former second-round pick will look to help out a thin Texans tight end group after Anthony Auclair went down with a knee injury.