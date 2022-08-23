Dolphins Veteran Out For Season With 'Unfortunate' Injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 31: The helmet of Jakeem Grant #19 of the Miami Dolphins is seen as he takes a knee during warmups before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 31, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Just one week after signing with the team, Miami Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending his season.

The veteran corner reportedly injured his groin in Miami's preseason game against the Raiders over the weekend, but coach Mike McDaniel didn't seem to think it was anything too serious.

However, that changed pretty quickly.

"That was unfortunate -- really unfortunate for him, specifically, because we just got him and he was doing some good work out there," McDaniel said Tuesday.

It's a tough blow for a Dolphins secondary already dealing with bad injury luck.

Miami brought Alexander in as a replacement for Trill Williams who tore his ACL in the team's preseason opener. And the Fins are already down Pro Bowl corner Byron Jones who remains on the PUP list after Achilles surgery.