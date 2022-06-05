Dolphins Were Deshaun Watson's Top Choice: NFL World Reacts

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was widely believed that Deshaun Watson would be targeted by the Miami Dolphins in a trade prior to the Cleveland Browns scooping him up. And it appears that could have been the case.

In a recent interview, an attorney for Deshaun Watson revealed that the Dolphins were originally his top choice. He was eventually traded to the Browns on March 18.

Watson was promptly given a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed. It was the most guaranteed money given out on one contract in NFL history.

Dolphins fans don't seem particularly bothered that their team didn't win the Watson sweepstakes. Other NFL fans pointed out that Florida is almost every NFL player's first preferred destination. Still others suggested that the Browns' guaranteed money put them over the top.

It's doubtful that Miami simply wasn't interested in bringing Deshaun Watson into the fold. We already know that they tried to make a run at both Tom Brady and Sean Payton early in the offseason.

With all three of those options gone, the Miami Dolphins still wound up making a blockbuster trade of their own less than a week after missing out on Watson.

Miami traded a first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for all-world wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Miami Dolphins clearly want big things for their franchise. But they're being thwarted at almost every turn.