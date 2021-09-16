Dolphins Wide Receiver Missed Practice With Personal Matter

Will Fuller V was not present for today’s practice with the Miami Dolphins, leading many to question his status for Week 2.

But fortunately for the Dolphins, Fuller’s absence was for personal reasons and not injury related. The team announced that the former Texans star is still on track to make his Sunday debut with today’s injury report.

Here is your practice report for Thursday. Will Fuller not injury related pic.twitter.com/TyNmXtmsy6 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 16, 2021

Fuller missed the Dolphins first game of the season as he served the final game of his six-game suspension stemming from a violation of the league’s PED policy last year.

Despite receiving this suspension for the final five games of his season in Houston, Fuller put up career numbers in 2020, logging 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

While the sixth-year wideout is set to return to the field against the Bills on Sunday, it’s unclear what his immediate role within the offense will be. With rookie standout Jaylen Waddle and veteran WR DeVante Parker already established as the team’s top targets, Fuller could have his opportunities spread thin in his Week 2 return.

“We didn’t have Will last week,” head coach Brian Flores said earlier this week, per Sports Illustrated. “He missed some time in training camp. We really only had him for, I would say, a handful of practices. We’ll work him in and see how to best utilize him in the offense and see how things go during practice this week. I think we got a lot of guys in that room. We will see how practice goes this week and take it from there.”

Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Miami back in March.