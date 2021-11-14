The Spun

Domani Jackson, No. 6 Overall Recruit, Announces Decommitment

One of the best recruits in the 2022 class is back on the open market.

Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit is now re-considering all of his options.

The No. 1 player in the state of California announced on Sunday that he has de-committed from the USC Trojans.

More big recruiting news could be on the way in the coming weeks, too.

As college football programs make coaching decisions, we’ll likely see some major shuffling within the recruiting classes.

“Expect a lot of this the next few weeks. As the carousel spins, players will keep options open,” Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel tweeted.

Jackson, a 6-foot-1 cornerback, also has scholarship offers from Alabama and Michigan, among other programs.

Some believe the five-star defensive back will ultimately flip to the Crimson Tide, though it might be too early to tell.

