Don Brown’s Agent Sends Clear Message After Michigan Firing

After a shockingly disappointing season for the Wolverines this year, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was fired on Tuesday afternoon.

While Brown, 65, may be nearing the end of his career — he’s not done yet. The long-time college football coach is owed $1.7 in buyout money and reportedly has interest in coaching at another program next year.

Brown’s agent, Gary O’Hagan, told Yahoo Sports that, “Wherever Don Brown goes, he’ll be the best defensive coordinator that university has ever had.”

College football insider Pete Thamel released the information on Twitter following Brown’s firing on Tuesday evening.

Don Brown's agent, Gary O'Hagan, told @YahooSports that Brown, 65, is interested in coaching next season. O'Hagan told Yahoo: “Wherever Don Brown goes, he’ll be the best defensive coordinator that university has ever had.” https://t.co/MDQFO91OBr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2020

Starting in 1982, Don Brown has taken a mixed bag of defensive coordinator and head coaching jobs throughout his long career.

Brown joined the Wolverines program as DC back in 2016. 2020 was the coach’s first losing season in his Michigan tenure — and his struggling defense was a huge part of that result.

Each game this year saw the Don-Brown-led defense give up 20+ points, including three games where they gave up more than 35.

The bigger news that comes from Brown’s firing is the indication that head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be sticking around for at least another year. If Harbaugh were to be fired this offseason, it likely would’ve happened alongside Brown.

For those asking, Don Brown being fired points more toward Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan. Harbaugh hates firing people and loved Brown. If Harbaugh was on his way out, he wouldn't fire Brown shortly beforehand. He would have no reason to do so. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 22, 2020

A decision to keep the sixth-year head coach around would certainly rub plenty of Michigan fans the wrong way. With Harbaugh’s abysmal postseason record and a 2-4 finish this year, many people feel a firing is long overdue.

But who knows. Maybe Don Brown’s replacement can help revive Harbaugh’s career heading into next season.