Don Larsen Is Trending After Last Night's World Series Game
The Houston Astros evened up the World Series yesterday thanks to an historic combined no-hitter in Game 4. Their history-making feat has baseball fans talking about another historic person from baseball lore: The late-great Don Larsen.
Houston's combined no-hitter was the first no-hitter in 66 years. Larsen famously recorded the last one - a legendary perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.
The Yankee icon's perfect game would propel the team to a World Series title over the Brooklyn Dodgers that year. Larsen was named World Series MVP and would help lead the Yankees to a second title two years later.
Baseball fans across America have been paying tribute to Larsen since the Astros completed the no-hitter. Everyone has been marveling at how amazing and historic the feat was, while a few had some fun with it in the process:
Don Larsen's career didn't exactly soar after the 1958 World Series though. He would play baseball for nine more years, appearing in 242 games but going just 32-41 as a starter.
Larsen never made an All-Star Game and was never a serious contender for the Hall of Fame. He does, however, have a statue at the Yankees Museum at Yankee Stadium.
Larsen passed away in 2020 after a battle with esophageal cancer, leaving behind a feat that the greatest pitchers of the last 60+ years have failed to duplicate.