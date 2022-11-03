Don Larsen Is Trending After Last Night's World Series Game

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 4: (L to R) Former pitchers Don Larsen and David Cone share a laugh as they pose together during the Perfect Evening celebration of the 50th anniversary of Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in game 5 of the 1956 World Series at the Marriott Marquis on November 4, 2006 in New York, New York. Both Larsen and Cone authored perfect games for the Yankees. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Houston Astros evened up the World Series yesterday thanks to an historic combined no-hitter in Game 4. Their history-making feat has baseball fans talking about another historic person from baseball lore: The late-great Don Larsen.

Houston's combined no-hitter was the first no-hitter in 66 years. Larsen famously recorded the last one - a legendary perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

The Yankee icon's perfect game would propel the team to a World Series title over the Brooklyn Dodgers that year. Larsen was named World Series MVP and would help lead the Yankees to a second title two years later.

Baseball fans across America have been paying tribute to Larsen since the Astros completed the no-hitter. Everyone has been marveling at how amazing and historic the feat was, while a few had some fun with it in the process:

Don Larsen's career didn't exactly soar after the 1958 World Series though. He would play baseball for nine more years, appearing in 242 games but going just 32-41 as a starter.

Larsen never made an All-Star Game and was never a serious contender for the Hall of Fame. He does, however, have a statue at the Yankees Museum at Yankee Stadium.

Larsen passed away in 2020 after a battle with esophageal cancer, leaving behind a feat that the greatest pitchers of the last 60+ years have failed to duplicate.