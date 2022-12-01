Don Lemon Has Controversial Admission On Women's Sports

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 7: Jessica McDonald of USA Women, Alex Morgan of USA Women, Allie Long of USA Women celebrates the championship during the World Cup Women match between USA v Holland at the Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon France (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the soccer world learned that the United States Women's National Team receives payment for wins achieved by the Men's team.

The U.S. men received a significant bonus for advancing out of group stage at the World Cup this year. Each player on the women's team will receive the same amount of money for the win.

Unsurprisingly, this became a hotly debated topic. Even CNN host Don Lemon chimed in on the conversation - with a somewhat controversial take.

“But the men’s team makes more money. If they make more money, then they should get more money,” the CNN host stated. “The men’s team makes more money because people are more interested in the men!”

His co-hosts immediately fired back, suggesting inequalities in sports have led men's teams to have more of a following - rather than the skill of the players.

Lemon certainly isn't the only one with this line of thinking. If men's teams draw a bigger audience, they drive more of the money.

Then again, if a women's team isn't given the same chance by a TV network, is that their fault?

This debate could rage on forever.