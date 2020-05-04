One of the most-legendary head coaches in the history of the NFL passed away on Monday morning.

Don Shula, who coached the Miami Dolphins from 1970-95, died on Monday morning. He was 90 years old.

The iconic NFL head coach led the Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories, winning Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl VIII. Shula was also a four-time NFL Coach of the Year.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike,” the Dolphins announced in a statement.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula was born in Ohio. He played college football at John Carroll and was a 9th round pick in the 1951 NFL Draft. Shula played in the league from 1951-57, playing for the Browns, Colts and Redskins.

The iconic head coach began his coaching career in 1960 as the Lions’ defensive coordinator. He got the Colts’ head coaching job in 1963 and took over the Dolphins in 1970.

Shula has 328 career regular season wins, the most-ever by an NFL head coach. He has 347 total wins, also an NFL record. Shula’s 1972 Dolphins team went undefeated and remains the only NFL team to have a perfect season.

The NFL’s winningest coach of all-time has passed. A legend. https://t.co/YLAmtc7KpX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Shula family at this tough time. Rest in peace, Don.