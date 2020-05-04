The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach Don Shula

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula.NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 01: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula speaks as Head Coach Steve Specht, of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, is awarded the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award during a press conference for Super Bowl XLVII at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 1, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The winningest head coach in the history of the NFL passed away on Monday morning, as Don Shula has died at the age of 90.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike,” the Dolphins announced in a statement.

Shula is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. He led the Dolphins to a perfect season in 1972 – still the only perfect season in NFL history – and won two Super Bowls. Shula has 328 career wins, the most ever by a head coach.

Reactions from the NFL world are pouring in. Shula will be missed greatly, but he’ll never be forgotten.

Our thoughts are with the Shula family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Don.

