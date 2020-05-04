NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach Don Shula

The winningest head coach in the history of the NFL passed away on Monday morning, as Don Shula has died at the age of 90.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike,” the Dolphins announced in a statement.

Shula is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. He led the Dolphins to a perfect season in 1972 – still the only perfect season in NFL history – and won two Super Bowls. Shula has 328 career wins, the most ever by a head coach.

Reactions from the NFL world are pouring in. Shula will be missed greatly, but he’ll never be forgotten.

Hall-of-Fame coach Don Shula, who won more games than any NFL coach, passed away this morning, the Dolphins announced. Shula was 90. pic.twitter.com/cnNttV9wNl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2020

RIP Don Shula 💗 The Legend. Most wins by a head coach in NFL history. A champion. He was a sweet and generous man. We will miss you coach. pic.twitter.com/yQSgsBwJWt — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) May 4, 2020

All-time wins list tells you all you need to know on his legacy. 1) Don Shula 328

2) George Halas 318

3) Bill Belichick 273

4) Tom Landry 250

5) Curly Lambeau 226

6) Paul Brown 213

7) Andy Reid 207

8) Marty Schottenheimer 200

9) Chuck Noll 193

10) Dan Reeves 190 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2020

392: Number of games Don Shula coached for the Miami Dolphins. 440: Number of games every other Dolphins head coach coached in the team’s 54-season history. pic.twitter.com/Neo5cHPz6X — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 4, 2020

Don Shula as NFL head coach: 328 wins (most all-time)

172 games above .500 (most)

19 playoff teams (most) In 33 seasons, he coached 2 teams to a losing record. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) May 4, 2020

Don Shula: the NFL's all-time winningest coach in terms of regular season (328) and total (347) wins. A two-time Super Bowl champion, coach of the only undefeated team in NFL history and the only four-time NFL Coach of the Year. RIP. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2020

Today is a sad day. Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family. pic.twitter.com/PLoIhyPGrl — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) May 4, 2020

The NFL’s winningest coach of all-time has passed. A legend. https://t.co/YLAmtc7KpX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Shula family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Don.