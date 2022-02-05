Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will be interviewing with an NFL team this weekend, per a report.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Martindale will be meeting with the New York Giants this weekend. Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai will also be getting an interview.

The Giants are looking for a replacement for their former defensive coordinator. Patrick Graham left to take the Raiders’ DC gig this week.

Martindale could be in line to land the Giants’ DC position on Brian Daboll’s new staff.

“The #Giants are conducting defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, speaking with former #Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale and former #Bears DC Sean Desai today, sources say,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “There are 4 or so others. The team now has the spot open with Patrick Graham leaving for Vegas.”

The #Giants are conducting defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, speaking with former #Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale and former #Bears DC Sean Desai today, sources say. There are 4 or so others. The team now has the spot open with Patrick Graham leaving for Vegas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2022

Martindale had been with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2022. He became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2018, but the Ravens parted ways with him just a few weeks ago.

It sounds like Martindale could be in line to land the Giants’ defensive coordinator position. Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is also fighting for the position, though.