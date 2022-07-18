Donald Trump Chooses Side In PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf

Former President Donald Trump sounded off on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf debate in a Monday morning post to his social media platform, Truth Social.

The controversial Saudi-backed league appears to have the support of Trump. Who says that golfers remaining loyal to the "very disloyal PGA" will ultimately be left out after the "inevitable merger" between the two sides.

Writing:

All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible WIN!

The LIV tour has come under scrutiny from many who believe the golf series is handing out "blood money" due to Saudi Arabia's history of human rights abuses.

Trump himself has reportedly angered families of 9/11 victims for choosing to host a LIV event at his Bedminster national golf club in New Jersey later this month.

Saying: