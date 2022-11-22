Donald Trump, Herschel Walker Agree On Controversial Sports Issue

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker made his stance on a controversial topic very clear.

He doesn't believe transgender athletes should be able to compete in athletics. In a recent advertisement, he showcased swimmer Riley Gaines who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Gaines complained that she was forced to compete against a "biological male."

Walker's stance on the subject aligns with former President Donald Trump. In a comment earlier this month, Trump made it clear he doesn't believe transgender people should be allowed to compete in women's sports.

We will not let men, as an example, participate in women’s sports. Is that okay?” Trump said. “No men. No men. My people tell me ‘sir, that’s politically incorrect to say.' I said, ‘that’s okay, I’ll say it anyway if you don’t mind.’ We’ve had tremendous problems. And you know, it’s very unfair to women. Just very unfair."

Walker and Trump might not agree on everything, but they're certainly aligned on this topic.