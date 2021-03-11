Donald Trump Wants Former NFL Star To Run For U.S. Senate

Former United States president Donald Trump is urging a former NFL star running back to run for political office.

It’s no secret that the state of Georgia has become one of the country’s most-important states when it comes to elections. The Peach State was vital in both the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. Senate election.

Donald Trump is calling on one of the state’s legendary football players to run for office.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Donald Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Former President Trump releases a statement encouraging Herschel Walker to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia pic.twitter.com/77VQawgFtP — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) March 10, 2021

Walker, 59, is a Georgia native. He starred collegiately at Georgia, where he had one of the most-dominant college football careers of all-time. Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and was a three-time national champion, a three-time SEC Player of the Year and a three-time first-team All-American. He helped the Bulldogs win a national title in 1980.

The college football legend went on to star in the NFL, where he played from 1986 to 1997. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and had more than 12,000 total yards and 82 touchdowns.

Walker also played in the USFL, which was owned by Donald Trump. The two have clearly maintained a good relationship over the years.