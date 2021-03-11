The Spun

Donald Trump Wants Former NFL Star To Run For U.S. Senate

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump is urging a former NFL star running back to run for political office.

It’s no secret that the state of Georgia has become one of the country’s most-important states when it comes to elections. The Peach State was vital in both the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. Senate election.

Donald Trump is calling on one of the state’s legendary football players to run for office.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Donald Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Walker, 59, is a Georgia native. He starred collegiately at Georgia, where he had one of the most-dominant college football careers of all-time. Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and was a three-time national champion, a three-time SEC Player of the Year and a three-time first-team All-American. He helped the Bulldogs win a national title in 1980.

The college football legend went on to star in the NFL, where he played from 1986 to 1997. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and had more than 12,000 total yards and 82 touchdowns.

Walker also played in the USFL, which was owned by Donald Trump. The two have clearly maintained a good relationship over the years.


