Donald Trump Is Recruiting A Former NFL Star To The U.S. Senate

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump did some major recruiting this week.

The former president of the United States is still very involved in the political world. Trump, who’s now based in Florida, wants a former SEC football star to run for U.S. Senate in his home state.

Trump made his recruiting pitch to legendary running back Herschel Walker this week. Walker, a Georgia native, is being pushed to run for U.S. Senate in his home state of Georgia.

The former U.S. president released an official statement on Walker earlier this week, pushing the running back to run for office.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Donald Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Walker, 59, is a Georgia native.

The former Bulldogs star is arguably the best player in college football history. Walker was a three-time All-American, a Heisman Trophy winner and a national champion for the University of Georgia. He went on to star in the National Football League and the USFL, which was owned by Trump.

Clearly, Walker and Trump maintain a relationship to this day.

The former U.S. president wants Walker to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who won his seat this year and will have to defend it in 2022.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.