Donald Trump Is Apparently Hurting Herschel Walker's Chances
On Tuesday, Donald Trump officially announced his own bid for the 2024 presidency. That move is expected to have a ripple effect on the rest of the Republican party.
A strategist with Trump World ties believes the former president's announcement will actually hurt Herschel Walker's campaign regarding the Georgia runoff election.
Trump's announcement could "steal attention away" from Walker when he needs it most.
“No, it doesn’t help [Walker],” the strategist said, via The Comeback. “The 2022 midterms are not over and anything that takes away the ability to fundraise, to get the message out there, to keep the media and the journalists focused on this race, is bad for the Republican Party as a whole.”
Walker is going up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Neither candidate surpassed 50 percent of the votes during the midterm elections.
The runoff for the Senate race in Georgia will take place on Dec. 6.
Over the next few weeks, Walker's campaign team will try its best to pull out all the stops.