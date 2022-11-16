Donald Trump Is Apparently Hurting Herschel Walker's Chances

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Donald Trump officially announced his own bid for the 2024 presidency. That move is expected to have a ripple effect on the rest of the Republican party.

A strategist with Trump World ties believes the former president's announcement will actually hurt Herschel Walker's campaign regarding the Georgia runoff election.

Trump's announcement could "steal attention away" from Walker when he needs it most.

“No, it doesn’t help [Walker],” the strategist said, via The Comeback. “The 2022 midterms are not over and anything that takes away the ability to fundraise, to get the message out there, to keep the media and the journalists focused on this race, is bad for the Republican Party as a whole.”

Walker is going up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Neither candidate surpassed 50 percent of the votes during the midterm elections.

The runoff for the Senate race in Georgia will take place on Dec. 6.

Over the next few weeks, Walker's campaign team will try its best to pull out all the stops.