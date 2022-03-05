An apparent video of former president Donald Trump and PGA Tour golfer John Daly speaking on the phone has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Daly appears to be speaking on the phone with the former United States president, who’s discussing what’s happening in Russia. Former president Donald Trump claims that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Russia if he was still in office.

“You know, he was a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I got along great with him. I say, ‘Vladimir, if you do it, we’re hitting Moscow. I said, ‘We’re gonna hit Moscow.'”

Trump discussing Russia with John Daly on speaker phone is something else via nopopsgolf pic.twitter.com/hdy6jbdvvp — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) March 4, 2022

It’s a pretty unbelievable scene, but at the same time, it kind of makes sense given where we’re at in 2022.

Something remarkable about a former president telling John Daly that he threatened to bomb Moscow (maybe as a bluff) as Daly sits in a hotel lobby sipping a Diet coke—the entire thing recorded on video and posted to Twitter—and we’re like, “yeah, that’s Trump." — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 4, 2022

John Daly getting world exclusive from Trump on Russia (on speakerphone) is about where we are in the world in 2022 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GHv8j8eCSg — Seb Carmichael-Brown (@sebcbrown4) March 4, 2022

Hard to believe that during a discussion of Russia, Ukraine and Putin, John Daly could ever be the smartest one in the room. But…he's talking to Crazy Trump #IGotALongBrainWithHim pic.twitter.com/HPzC3NkhsC pic.twitter.com/5jmu4rUN6F — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2022

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of last month.

“He never did it during my time, John, you know,” Trump said.