Donald Trump, John Daly Video Goes Viral: Sports World Reacts

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at the World Series.

An apparent video of former president Donald Trump and PGA Tour golfer John Daly speaking on the phone has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Daly appears to be speaking on the phone with the former United States president, who’s discussing what’s happening in Russia. Former president Donald Trump claims that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Russia if he was still in office.

“You know, he was a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I got along great with him. I say, ‘Vladimir, if you do it, we’re hitting Moscow. I said, ‘We’re gonna hit Moscow.'”

It’s a pretty unbelievable scene, but at the same time, it kind of makes sense given where we’re at in 2022.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of last month.

“He never did it during my time, John, you know,” Trump said.

