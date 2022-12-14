Donald Trump Jr. Had 2-Word Reaction To Mike Leach's Death

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Donald Trump Jr. looks on as former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Rubio faces U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in his reelection bid in Tuesday's general election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The sporting world has been mourning the loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach this week.

Leach was hospitalized following a medical emergency in his home. He remained in critical condition for several days before passing away late Monday night at the age of 61.

After taking a few days to process the news, Donald Trump Jr had a two-word reaction to his passing.

"RIP legend," Trump Jr said in response to a video showing Leach responding to a question about his support for Donald Trump.

Trump Jr's father, former President Donald Trump, paid tribute to leach in a statement released Wednesday.

"Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by all!"

Our thoughts are with Leach's family and the Mississippi State community.