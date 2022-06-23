Donald Trump Reacts To PGA Tour Drama: Golf World Reacts

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is an avid golfer and owns some of the most well-known golf courses in the country. He recently made it clear where he stands in the ongoing PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf tour debate.

In a recent post on his social media platform, Trump pretty clearly sided with LIV Golf against the PGA Tour. He credited LIV with forcing the PGA Tour to treat its players more "fairly" and believes that increased purses will be coming soon.

The former President pretty clearly has a dog in the fight as well though. While the PGA Tour has begun limited its connections to Trump and his various golf courses, the LIV Golf tour has embraced him and is set to host several of their upcoming events at his courses in Bedminster and Miami.

As with just about everything the former President says these days, there's a wide range of reactions. Some pointed out that he's wrong about the LIV's strong start while others think he's just angry with the PGA Tour.

But one user pointed out that his line about the PGA Tour's tax exempt status might be a thinly-veiled threat for if he becomes President again:

Clearly the former President has a bone to pick with the PGA Tour. If he ever finds himself in the Oval Office again, he'll probably do something about it.