Donald Trump Reacts To The Brittney Griner Exchange News

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The United States government is attempting to make a deal to bring Brittney Griner home.

According to the government, Griner and another imprisoned American citizen could be exchanged for a Russian man in United States custody.

Former United States president Donald Trump reacted to the potential exchange.

"She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it," Trump told the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. "I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs."

Trump continued.

"She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs," Trump added. "They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people."

The U.S. is attempting to trade Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," in exchange for Griner.