Donovan McNabb Has Message For Eagles Fans Upset With Jalen Hurts

Former Philadelphia Eagles great Donovan McNabb has weighed in on the team’s surprising decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

Hurts was considered by most to be a Day 2 prospect, but pretty much no one had the quarterback going to Philadelphia. The Eagles could use some depth behind Carson Wentz, but few – if any – expected them to get it in the second round.

A lot of Eagles fans are not happy with the selection. They don’t understand why the team needed to take a quarterback so early.

McNabb has weighed in on the decision. He knows that it’s Wentz’ team, but the star quarterback has struggled to stay healthy.

“If you continuously get hurt, they’re going to look to bring somebody in to step in…Carson is one of the top QBs in the league, when he’s healthy. But he just hasn’t been healthy, over the last couple years, to finish seasons out,” McNabb said.

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 25, 2020

That’s a fair assessment. It’s not Wentz’ fault that he’s gotten hurt on multiple occasions, but the team needs depth at the position because of it.

Hurts will provide the Eagles with a safety net at the position and he could also be used in some two-quarterback packages.