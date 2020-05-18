Donovan Mitchell Has Message For Jazz Fans During ‘The Last Dance’

Utah Jazz fans might not want to watch the final episodes of The Last Dance on ESPN this evening.

The final two episodes of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls will cover his final two championships. Both of those championships came against the Utah Jazz in fairly devastating fashion.

Utah hasn’t come very close to winning an NBA championship since. The Jazz haven’t made the NBA Finals since 1998 and made just one conference finals appearance.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is watching tonight’s Last Dance episodes. He posted a message for Utah’s fan base on Twitter at the start of the episode.

“Hang on Jazz fans,” he wrote.

Utah is building something potentially special with Mitchell. The Jazz have one of the most-promising teams in the Western Conference led by Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Those two had somewhat of a falling out in March due to Gobert’s irresponsible behavior with the coronavirus, but they’ve reportedly mended things.

If the 2019-20 NBA season resumes, Utah will be in prime playoff position. The Jazz are 41-23 on the season, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

The Jazz likely don’t have enough to win it all this year, but perhaps the NBA Finals drought will end soon.