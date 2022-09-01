Donovan Mitchell Has Perfect Reaction To Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade.
The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
It took a few hours, but Mitchell eventually took to social media to respond to the trade. The former Louisville standout shared a photo from when he was younger.
He was suited up in a Cavaliers jersey.
Check it out.
Mitchell has turned himself into one of the best players in the league. Now he'll try to help the Cavaliers back to their first title since LeBron James led the team in 2016.