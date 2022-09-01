Donovan Mitchell Has Perfect Reaction To Blockbuster Trade

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade.

The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It took a few hours, but Mitchell eventually took to social media to respond to the trade. The former Louisville standout shared a photo from when he was younger.

He was suited up in a Cavaliers jersey.

Check it out.

Mitchell has turned himself into one of the best players in the league. Now he'll try to help the Cavaliers back to their first title since LeBron James led the team in 2016.