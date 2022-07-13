DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz are willing to consider trade offers for franchise centerpiece Donovan Mitchell.

Soon after these reports broke, a few teams emerged as potential suitors — one of which being the New York Knicks.

During Wednesday's episode of Get Up on ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst — who famously asked "What's going on in Utah?" earlier this year — described a potential Mitchell-to-Knicks move as an "inevitability."

"Some people believe that this is an inevitability, it's just a matter of what price can be negotiated," he explained. "... I think we're gonna hear a lot about Donovan Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these trade rumors.

"I want to believe this," one fan wrote.

"Sounds like the jazz want picks more than they do young players," another added.

Along with his initial reports, Wojnarowski said Utah's asking price for Mitchell is "steep." With eight tradable first-round picks, the Knicks have the available capital to get a deal done.

There's no question that the Knicks are in need of a superstar presence on their roster. And Mitchell's New York City roots make him an attractive candidate for the struggling organization.

The Miami Heat have also been linked with reported interest for the three-time All-Star.

Where would you like to see Mitchell play in 2022?