Donovan Mitchell Reveals Where He Thought He'd Be Traded

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Like most NBA fans, Donovan Mitchell thought if he was getting traded anywhere it was back home to the New York Knicks.

However, the Jazz shocked the basketball world by shipping the three-time All-Star to the Cleveland Cavaliers. At his introductory press conference, Mitchell admitted that he thought the Knicks would be his eventual landing spot.

"For me, once Rudy [Gobert] got traded [to the Timberwolves], I kinda saw the writing on the wall. I think we all did. I think we understood we had a good run. I kinda had a feeling I was going to get moved. Like I said, I thought it was New York," Mitchell said.

"I’m not going to lie to y’all... who doesn’t want to be home next to their mom?" he continued. "I haven’t lived at home since I was in eighth grade. I’ve been in boarding school and what not, so it would’ve been nice."

"But for me, once I found out I got traded and what we’re going into, that trumped everything for me. I’m truly excited to be [with the Cavs], to be a part of this group, a part of this city."

Cleveland sent three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in order to land the man they call Spida. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji were also a part of the deal.