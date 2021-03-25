Donovan Smith Responds To Gronk’s Comment About Bucs Offense

After re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season on Monday, Rob Gronkowski shared a scary thought.

The star tight end believes his Super Bowl LV winning offense could get even better in 2021. Despite admittedly testing the free-agent waters with a few other teams, Gronk became one of many Bucs stars to return to the Tampa Bay franchise this offseason.

“I definitely do think we can be better on the offensive side of the ball,” Gronkowski said, via Bucs insider Scott Smith. “With so many players coming back, another offseason under our belt, another training camp under our belt, we can definitely continue where we left off.”

Another returning offensive star, Donovan Smith, agrees with Gronk’s bold claim. The star left tackle feels that the longer this team plays together, the more they’ll improve.

“Anytime you’re in a system for multiple years, you get comfortable,” Smith said during a press conference on Thursday. “Some things may be shaky and you’re figuring them out. But then you get it. And now maybe a new problem [happens], or there may be no problem, to where you can really lock into assignments and stuff like that and what you’ve got to do, and [you’re] able to just play free.

“So I think in the aspect of, we have a bunch of guys coming back who have been in the system, know the system, learned the system, you’re just going to see a bunch of guys coming back flying around having fun playing fast. And I think that’s the scary part about it, because some mistakes wouldn’t be made.”

Despite Smith not heading into free agency until 2022, the Bucs decided to get a jump on re-signing their longtime starter. On Wednesday, Smith and the Tampa Bay franchise came to an agreement on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023. $30 million of that deal will be guaranteed over the next two seasons.

So far, the Buccaneers have returned Gronk, Smith, Ndamukong Suh, Shaq Barrett, Tom Brady and others.

With an incredible Super Bowl run already under their belts, this team should be primed for another year of success in 2021.