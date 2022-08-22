Door Opening For Kenny Pickett: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Could Kenny Pickett earning the starting job in Pittsburgh be inevitable? ESPN's Adam Schefter certainly believes so.

Appearing on Monday's "NFL Live," the national insider let his colleagues know what he's hearing out of the Steel City, explaining that it may only take a stumble from Mitch Trubisky to open the door for the Steelers first-round QB.

I think the feeling around the league has been that Mitchell Trubisky was in line to be the opening day starter ... And when you talk to people now, here's what you keep hearing: that the young kid is 'coming on' and he's coming quick. And so I don't know when they're gonna get to Kenny Pickett, but they're gonna get to Kenny Pickett.

The NFL world reacted to Schefty's comments on social media.

"*gasp*" tweeted Aaron Freeman.

"Not sure where the news is here," a Steelers fan said. "Pickett was always going to get the call eventually if/when Trubisky struggles."

"This is the most obvious statement you can probably have on this situation," another replied. "This is the case with almost all quarterbacks taken in the first round that don’t start right away."

What week do you give it before Pickett is starting for the black and gold?