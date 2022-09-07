Doug Gottlieb Admits He Was Wrong About Freddie Freeman Report

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Back in June, sports broadcaster Doug Gottlieb made waves with a controversial report about MLB All-Star Freddie Freeman. Today, he's correcting the record.

On June 29, Gottlieb tweeted that Freeman's agent Casey Close failed to disclose that the Atlanta Braves made him a final offer before he accepted a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Close vehemently denied the report and has since sued Gottlieb for libel and defamation.

On Wednesday, Gottlieb released a statement apologizing for the tweet and revealing that he received inaccurate information that he prematurely reported on. He said that upon further review of the information, he could not confirm the information.

Gottlieb said that he has since apologized to Close directly. He has also decided to delete the original tweet.

"...While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong. Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter, and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did. My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms. I appreciate that misinformation like this can cause and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet."

It's hard to tell from this statement if Casey Close is going to withdraw his lawsuit against Doug Gottlieb after this.

But it seems unlikely that Gottlieb would make a public statement like this without lawyers getting involved.

As for Freddie Freeman, he's enjoying one of his best seasons, leading the MLB in hits and doubles and has not missed a single game this season.

All's well that ends well - hopefully.