Doug Gottlieb Names The Best Basketball Coach Of His Lifetime

Who’s the best basketball coach of your lifetime?

“Best,” of course, doesn’t necessarily mean “greatest.” When it comes to greatest in recent history, most basketball fans would probably go with a Mike Krzyzewski, Gregg Popovich, Phil Jackson, etc.

Doug Gottlieb has someone else in mind for “best,” though.

The former college basketball star turned media personality believes Rick Pitino is the “best” basketall coach of his lifetime. Pitino’s Iona team pulled off a major upset in their conference tournament on Wednesday night, upsetting No. 1 seed Siena.

Iona is now two wins away from an NCAA Tournament bid.

Iona is officially on the verge of being a national story. The Gaels just upset top-seeded Siena in Atlantic City. Rick Pitino is two wins away from the NCAA Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2021

Pitino’s history is far from perfect, but his coaching resume is ridiculously loaded.

The 68-year-old head coach has taken three different programs to the Final Four in Providence, Kentucky and Louisville. He won national championships at both Louisville and Kentucky (though his one at Louisville was vacated).

Pitino has a career record of 655–276 (.704). Few coaches, if any, have experienced as much success as Pitino has at multiple schools.

Who would you pick for the “best” basketball coach of your lifetime?