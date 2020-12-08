Doug Pederson Has 1 Main Reason For Starting Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has finally made the decision to bench Carson Wentz, making way for rookie Jalen Hurts.

Hurts played the first meaningful minutes of his NFL career in a 30-16 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night. The rookie quarterback provided the Eagles offense with an offensive spark in the second half, throwing for 109 yards and his first career touchdown.

Pederson sited this spark as the reasoning for his decision.

The head coach told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that starting Hurts is an attempt to break the offensive stagnation Philadelphia has seen all season.

Here’s what Eagles coach Doug Pederson texted Sal Paolantonio about the decision to start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz.

￼ pic.twitter.com/zK6AjHzNah — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 8, 2020

“Same reason I made the switch in the game. We need a spark. It’s not about one guy here. We all know we need to be better,” Pederson said. “Doing this for the same reason; we need a spark, offense has been poor for many reasons. Opportunity for Jalen’s development. Still have great belief in Carson as a QB and leader of the team. We have to get him better and the offense as well.”

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

Pederson maintained his steadfast belief in Wentz through these statements — but, this could just be for appearances. Just two weeks ago, the coach claimed to be completely confident in the former MVP candidate saying, “No question about it, Carson Wentz is our starter.”

Since then, Pederson has been singing a different tune. Four straight losses with Wentz under center has started to wear on the Eagles and its fanbase. The calls for his benching have been ringing for weeks.

Wentz is in the midst of the worst season in his five-year NFL career. The QB currently leads the league in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50).

With New York and Washington both recording massive upset wins this week, Philadelphia needs every bit of spark they can get. The 3-8-1 Eagles currently sit at third place in the NFC East, two games behind the Giants and WFT.

Jalen Hurts will be tasked with a tough challenge in his first career NFL start. The rookie will take the field for Philadelphia against the 10-2 Saints on Sunday afternoon.