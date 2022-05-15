Doug Pederson Calls For 1 Thing After Urban Meyer Tenure

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson has a lot of work ahead of him to get the Jacksonville Jaguars back to respectability following the Urban Meyer debacle.

To that end, Pederson wants the Jaguars to focus on one particular thing. At a recent press conference, Pederson made it clear that the team needs to focus on "healing."

Pederson explained that he believes that the trust between the team and the coaches was broken last year. He believes that gaining trust back is one of the most important tasks at hand.

"I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it’s just there’s a lack of trust that was broken, I think," Pederson said.

For me, it's about gaining the trust back, and they've got to see it through me. They got to see the transparency. The honesty. I've always said I'm going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me."

Hiring Doug Pederson in the first place may be a good start for rebuilding that trust. Pederson brings a championship pedigree with him, having led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win just a few years ago.

Combine that with his reputation for being a quarterback guru, and the Jaguars should feel good about the impending development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence too.

That isn't to say that Pederson is a perfect coach of course. But he might just be the best man for this particular job right now.