Doug Pederson Has Brutally Honest Admission On 2-Point Attempt

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the fourth quarter of yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a touchdown that put the within four points. But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty made it easier for them to attempt and successfully convert a crucial two-point attempt.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he would have gone for two if it weren't for Joey Bosa committing the penalty that made the attempt one yard closer. Without missing a beat, Pederson said he was going to go for it no matter what.

"There was never a doubt, never a doubt," Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. "I trust in the players, trust our decision, felt good about our call that we had."

Pederson explained that the decision to go for two made it easier to decide on what they would do for the final drive.

"Either a field goal wins or you’ve got to score a touchdown to win,” Pederson said. "And so you get in these moments — listen, you trust the players, and you want to win the football game. You want to do it for them. They battled their tails off, so there was no hesitation on that.”

That decision to go for two allowed their final field goal attempt as time expired to be for the win rather than to force overtime. The Jaguars went on to win 31-30, putting the finishing touches on a 27-point comeback.

Was that the gutsiest call of Doug Pederson's tenure in Jacksonville?