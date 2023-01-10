Doug Pederson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Jaguars are set to face the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs, who they beat 31-10 back in Week 3. But Jags head coach Doug Pederson doesn't think that means anything going into Saturday's game. Saying, "That was a long time ago."

"There's some new faces on their side. There’s some new faces on our side," Pederson explained at Tuesday's press conference.

"Schematically, probably both the same with us and with them. Again, we’ve talked about it a lot, you're not going to trick anybody. It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

"I'm looking forward to it, watching our guys on this type of stage," he continued. "We haven't been there, this team, and obviously, it'll be a great atmosphere, home game for us and really looking forward to watching our guys perform."

Pederson went on to say that he'll look back at that first game and see if there's anything he and his staff can glean from it. But admits at the end of the day:

"It's a good football team. They've got a great young quarterback as well, and I know they'll be ready to go. They're looking forward to this opportunity just like we are."