Doug Pederson Has Honest Comment About Philadelphia Fans Before Return

Four years removed from bringing the Philadelphia Eagles their only Super Bowl championship, Doug Pederson is set to return to the City of Brotherly Love as a member of the Jaguars.

Speaking with Philly reporters on Wednesday, Pederson was asked about the reception he think he'll get when he ventures back to Lincoln Financial Field.

To which he replied: “It’s Philly. Anything’s possible," before recalling Andy Reid's homecoming and saying he hopes “it’s in that realm.”

In five seasons with the Eagles, Pederson posted a 42-37 record, highlighted by that magical run in 2017-18.

Unfortunately for the man they call "Dougie P," it didn't take long for things to go off the rails, finishing his tenure in Philadelphia with a 4-11-1 record just three years later.

Philly fans are known to hold grudges. We'll see how it goes come Sunday at 1 PM ET.