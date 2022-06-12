Doug Pederson Has Made Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is making an exception for a number of Jaguars players when it comes to the team's mandatory minicamp this offseason.

Speaking to media members on the last day of Jacksonville's OTAs, Pederson explained what went into the decision to scrap minicamp for most of the Jags vets.

I’m still having the mandatory minicamp, mandatory three days, but I’m only doing the rookies, selected veterans and our injured players. The injured players are guys that maybe finished the season with an injury that worked all offseason. I just require them to stay here and still get treatment and rehab. So, it’s a chance to really work with our young players and some of the selected vets on a little more of a one-on-one basis. We’re going to do that next week, so the veterans are done. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

It sounded like there were come cheers in the Jaguars meeting room when Pederson announced the decision too.

I mean listen, they worked extremely hard. We’ve had great attendance all spring. We had the three-day extra minicamp back in April. ... The guys are in good spots, so I felt that it was the right time to give them a little extra rest before we get ready to get cranked up in July.

I wanted to see this group work and work together. It wasn’t final until just within the last week or so for me to make the decision. Again, these guys have worked extremely hard. They’ve earned it. They deserve it. We got done, as a staff, what we needed to get done and we’re getting ready for camp.

Doug Pederson has made numerous mentions of "the healing process" the team is undergoing after the year from hell under Urban Meyer.

Maybe his minicamp decision will help speed that up for some of the vets as the summer approaches.