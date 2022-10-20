Doug Pederson Makes His Opinion On Daniel Jones Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson isn't taking Daniel Jones lightly.

Jones is always the subject of a lot of jokes from NFL fans, but he's played well for the Giants this season. Through six games, he's completing 67.3% of his passes for 1,021 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Those numbers are part of the reason why the Giants are 5-1 to start the 2022 season. This is their best start since 2009 (5-0).

Pederson wants the NFL community to not sleep on Jones going forward.

"I tell you this, you don't go to sleep on Daniel Jones," Pederson said.

The Jaguars will try and slow him down while also trying to snap their three-game losing streak in the process. They haven't notched a win since they took down the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 25.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.