Doug Pederson Names The 1 Thing Jaguars Can't Do vs. Chiefs

No team in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog this weekend than the Jacksonville Jaguars are against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson believes that his team can get the win so long as they avoid one thing.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's game, Pederson said that the Jaguars just need to start fast and avoid falling behind quickly. He said that it's "not a recipe for success" to fall behind against good teams like the Chiefs.

"You always try to go into every game and try to start fast,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Hasn’t been that way probably going back to the Houston game [in Week 17], probably, when we got off to a quick start there.

"You want to do that. Games like this, everything is on the line. You don’t want to get behind, especially against good teams. It’s just not a recipe for success."

The Jaguars were able to overcome a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers just six days ago and have actually overcome multiple 17-point deficits this season. But Pederson apparently doesn't want to make that a habit.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the unenviable task of going on the road in Kansas City against a well-rested Chiefs team in order to reach the AFC Championship Game. They head into that game as nine-point underdogs.

But there have been plenty of huge upsets in the Divisional Round before. With the way the Jaguars played in the second half of last week, who's to say that they can't score an even bigger upset tomorrow?

The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.