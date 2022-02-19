There were a lot of things that went wrong with the Jaguars under Urban Meyer‘s watch. Doug Pederson can identify one almost right away.

Meyer went just 3-14 in his lone season as head coach of the Jaguars. Pederson obviously has plans to improve upon that record, but that’ll mostly depend on how he’s able to shape the roster. The good news is that he already likes what he sees.

During a press conference on Friday, Pederson admitted he loves the current roster buildup. However, the Jaguars can’t be a good football team unless there’s consistency. That’s the one of the main things that was lacking during Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville.

“I see talent, honestly,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “Is it perfect? No. You see flashes. You see the offense taking strides throughout the course of the year. You see the defense making those strides. Now, it’s about, ‘We’ve got to be consistent every week.’ There has to be consistency. There has to be ownership with that. We’re going to add talent. We’re going to add competition. We’re going to bring value to the roster. Every team does that. We’re no exception to that. But I see talent here.”

Can Doug Pederson be the one to turn things around in Jacksonville? He’s done it before in Philly.

As long as Pederson does the opposite of Meyer, the Jaguars should be in good shape.