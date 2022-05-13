Doug Pederson Reacts To What He's Seen From Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson's relationship with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence sounds like it's off to a pretty strong start.

During a press conference on Friday, Pederson spoke at length about Lawrence and what he's seen from him so far.

The second-year quarterback out of Clemson spent his rookie year with Urban Meyer. Although Lawrence had a strong rookie campaign, the Jaguars were a mess with Meyer at the helm. Pederson has since taken over as he attempts to get this franchise on the right track.

Pederson told reporters on Friday that Lawrence's ability to communicate is what stands out so far.

“He’s so engaging right now. The communication is pretty incredible,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “The things that he sees on the football field and even from the standpoint of, ‘Hey, I like this play. This is what we did last year, I like this play. I like this concept. Is there a way we can incorporate this into our offense?’ So that’s the dialogue that’s going on right now and this is the time, I think, to really embrace that and get it into our system now.”

Year two is typically when we find out everything we need to know about a quarterback. Hopefully Lawrence takes the jump we're all expecting.

The Jaguars open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Washington Commanders.