Doug Pederson Reportedly “Moving On” From 1 Urban Meyer Hire

A closeup of Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles on the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In his first day as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Doug Pederson is already making some major coaching staff changes.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Pederson is moving on from “several” Urban Meyer hires — including special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen.

After an eight-year stint as an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks, Sorensen was brought on as a member of Urban Meyer’s first NFL staff prior to the 2021 season. This year, the Jaguars ranked worst in opponent starting field position (30.1 yard line) and total special teams points allowed (24).

Meyer was fired after 13 games, but the rest of his assistant staff stayed on board.

Coming off a 3-14 season in 2021, Pederson will have to make plenty of changes if he wants to turn the organization around in 2022.

